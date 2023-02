beautiful-brow-transformation-on-@x-elisab-thanks-for-coming-to-see-me last-1-3-years- suitable-for-all-skin-types wa…

Beautiful brow transformation on @x_elisab Thanks for coming to see me😊

Last 1-3 years

Suitable for all skin types

Wake up / makeup look or we can go very natural

Book your appointment today…

Microblading:$500

Ombré Powder Brows:$500

Combo Brows:$550

Brow correction:$600

Lip Blushing/Neutralizing:$500

Brazilian Wax:$40

Full Body Wax $80

(Brazilian, Underarm, Full Leg)

Brazilian Wax $45

Bikini Line $25

Full Leg $45

Half Leg $30

UnderArm $20

