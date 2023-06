Regan White was named Most Improved Student in our June testing cycle. Regan joined Harvest last fall after trying many different sports and activities. In this past quarter Regan has become a great partner, pushing herself to do her best and to use her Han Mu Do training to make her life better. Not only have her techniques and forms become stronger but she has shown growth in her attitude and mindset. We can’t wait to see all she can achieve in life! @marcis325

