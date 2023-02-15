what-if-we-all-stopped-looking-for-the-hacks,-magic-pills,-and-silver-bullets-to-answer-our-health-woes-and-started-exam…

What if we all stopped looking for the hacks, magic pills, and silver bullets to answer our health woes and started examining the behaviors that caused us problems in the first place?⁠

⁠

☀️ Drop the Vitamin D supplements and go for a walk in the sunshine!⁠

⁠

🥦 Skip the greens drink and eat your veggies.⁠

⁠

💊 Put down the anti-inflammatories and move smarter in the gym.⁠

⁠

Stop bandaiding and change your behaviors to thrive both in and out of the gym (supplement free!)⁠

